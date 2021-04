Kohat, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Kohat police have arrested Shamsher Khan resident of Sheraki Dara Adam Khel on charges of smuggling 1225 grams hashish in Suzuki vehicle.

Spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that case against arrested smuggler was registered in KDA police station of Kohat, and he has confessed his crime before police.