Bid to smuggle 1225gm hashish foiled

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of KDA police station on Thursday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and recovered 1225gm hashish after arresting the drug paddler.

Spokesman Kohat police said a police team led by SHO KDA, Javed Khan arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 1225gm hashish from his possession.

The arrested smuggler was identified as Shamsher, a resident of Sheraki Darra Adamkhel.

A case under narcotics act was registered against the smuggler who confessed to the crime before the investigation team.