Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:28 PM

Bid to smuggle 1225gm hashish foiled

The officials of KDA police station on Thursday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and recovered 1225gm hashish after arresting the drug paddler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The officials of KDA police station on Thursday foiled an attempt of narcotics smuggling and recovered 1225gm hashish after arresting the drug paddler.

Spokesman Kohat police said a police team led by SHO KDA, Javed Khan arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 1225gm hashish from his possession.

The arrested smuggler was identified as Shamsher, a resident of Sheraki Darra Adamkhel.

A case under narcotics act was registered against the smuggler who confessed to the crime before the investigation team.

