Bid to smuggle 1250 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 1250 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Tahseen Khan on recovery of 1250 wheat bags from his possession.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.