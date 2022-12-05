UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 1250 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Bid to smuggle 1250 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 1250 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Tahseen Khan on recovery of 1250 wheat bags from his possession.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Driver Rawalpindi All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resili ..

Framework prepared to make Pakistan climate resilient country: Ahsan

22 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

Pak Vs Eng: Saud Shakeel scores 50 on Test debut

1 hour ago
 Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diver ..

Oklahoma, Pakistan to boost economic ties in diverse fields: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terro ..

Pakistan to work with Afghan govt to address terrorist outfits challenge: FM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.