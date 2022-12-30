UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 1300 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 1300 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Athar on recovery of 1300 wheat bags from his possession.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

