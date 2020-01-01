Bid to smuggle 13,200 liters gasoline foiled in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 13,200 liters crude oil DI Khan to Punjab and arrested three truck drivers from the spot.

According to Yarik Police the Iranian oil including 4,000 liter patrol, 8,200 liters diesel from four truck from Galoti area were being smuggled and police taken the vehicles into custody. Meanwhile Custom Inspector Sharoz Khan recovered 250 tyres being smuggled to DI Khan.