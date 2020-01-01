UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bid To Smuggle 13,200 Liters Gasoline Foiled In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Bid to smuggle 13,200 liters gasoline foiled in DI Khan

The district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 13,200 liters crude oil from DI Khan to Punjab and arrested three truck drivers from the spot

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 13,200 liters crude oil from DI Khan to Punjab and arrested three truck drivers from the spot.

According to Yarik Police the Iranian oil including 4,000 liter patrol, 8,200 liters diesel from four truck from Galoti area were being smuggled and police taken the vehicles into custody. Meanwhile Custom Inspector Sharoz Khan recovered 250 tyres being smuggled to DI Khan.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Oil Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

27 minutes ago

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

49 minutes ago

At Least 9 People Killed During Severe Floods in I ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's export logs double-digital fall in 2019

2 minutes ago

Around 1070 kilograms betel nuts seized, 49 suspec ..

2 minutes ago

Umaro Sissoco Embalo, 'The General' becomes presid ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.