Bid to smuggle 14400 grams hashish foiled

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) ::SHO City Police Station Hamayun Khan-led police team at police blockade point near Old Tablighi Markaz on Kohat-Hangu road has arrested alleged drug smuggler Yousuf Gul son of Deedan Gul and 14400 grams hashish wrapped in cotton cloth has recovered from his possession.

The Police have registered a case against alleged smuggler Yousuf Gul in City Police Station and during preliminary interrogation, the alleged accused confessed to his crime of smuggling hashish to cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab through drug trafficking network.