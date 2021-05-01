UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bid To Smuggle 14400 Grams Hashish Foiled

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:09 PM

Bid to smuggle 14400 grams hashish foiled

SHO City Police Station Hamayun Khan-led police team at police blockade point near Old Tablighi Markaz on Kohat-Hangu road has arrested alleged drug smuggler Yousuf Gul son of Deedan Gul and 14400 grams hashish wrapped in cotton cloth has recovered from his possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) ::SHO City Police Station Hamayun Khan-led police team at police blockade point near Old Tablighi Markaz on Kohat-Hangu road has arrested alleged drug smuggler Yousuf Gul son of Deedan Gul and 14400 grams hashish wrapped in cotton cloth has recovered from his possession.

The Police have registered a case against alleged smuggler Yousuf Gul in City Police Station and during preliminary interrogation, the alleged accused confessed to his crime of smuggling hashish to cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab through drug trafficking network.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Police Station Road Cotton From

Recent Stories

Labourers' role in national development cannot be ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 146 more lives in Pakistan during ..

35 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago

Coronavirus claims 36 more lives in Khyber Pakhtun ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgyz Border Guards Say Tajik Military Opened Fir ..

1 minute ago

PM commends FBR over 57 per cent growth in tax col ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.