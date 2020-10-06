Bid to smuggle 15kg Cannabis foiled

Kohat , Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Five different smugglers residents of Tank and Khyber while trying to smuggle 15-kilogram Cannabis and 200-gram Ice collectively, traveling in a car and on motorcycles were arrested on Indus Highway.

All the five arrested smugglers were heading towards Southern districts of KPK as destination for their narcotics supplies.

DSP Sanober Shah of Kohat police has said that cases against the arrested five smugglers were registered in Jerma police station of Kohat.