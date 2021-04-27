Bid to smuggle 168 kg hashish foiled in peshawar

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar foiled a bid to smuggle 168 kilogram hashish and arrested two accused here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar foiled a bid to smuggle 168 kilogram hashish and arrested two accused here on Tuesday.

According to the ANF, the force conducted intelligence-based operations near Matni Bypass, Kohat Road Peshawar and intercepted a HINO Truck bearing Reg E-9634.

During the search, the ANF personnel recovered 140 packets containing 168 kilogram from the secret cavity inside the rear cabin of the truck.

They also arrested two accused namely Akhtar Hussain son of Hoor Hussain and resident of district Kurram Agency and Nasir Ali son of Wafadar khan, resident of Swabi district.

The recovered narcotics were being smuggled from Balochistan to Barra Khyber Agency. A case was registered and further investigation was underway.