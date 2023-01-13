UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 200 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Bid to smuggle 200 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 200 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Ishaq on recovery of 200 wheat bags from his possession.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Driver Rawalpindi Taxila All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washin ..

Islamabad seeks enhanced economic ties with Washington

45 minutes ago
 PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investor ..

PM to meet Pakistani businessmen, Emirati investors today

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

12 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.