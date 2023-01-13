Bid to smuggle 200 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 200 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Ishaq on recovery of 200 wheat bags from his possession.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.