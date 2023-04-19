UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 22 Tonnes Flour Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 22 tonnes wheat flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the Food Department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Hafeez on recovery of 22 tonnes wheat flour.

He informed that the accused was trying to smuggle wheat flour bags out of Rawalpindi division.

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids, he added.

