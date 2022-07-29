UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 22500 Gram Hashish Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 06:56 PM

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) ::On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiq Ullah to take strict action against the drug peddlers, SHO police station Saddha Mehboob Shah along with Additional SHO Mohammad Riaz foiled bid to smuggle 22500 gram hashish.

According police, the police team intercepted a suspected car bearing registration numbers AAM-547 and on search of the vehicle found 22500 gram fine quality hashish.

The police arrested an accused Haji Gul Bagh from the spot and shifted to police station for further legal action.

