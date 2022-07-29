Bid to smuggle 22500 gram hashish foiled

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiq Ullah to take strict action against the drug peddlers, SHO police station Saddha Mehboob Shah along with Additional SHO Mohammad Riaz foiled bid to smuggle 22500 gram hashish

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) ::On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiq Ullah to take strict action against the drug peddlers, SHO police station Saddha Mehboob Shah along with Additional SHO Mohammad Riaz foiled bid to smuggle 22500 gram hashish.

According police, the police team intercepted a suspected car bearing registration numbers AAM-547 and on search of the vehicle found 22500 gram fine quality hashish.

The police arrested an accused Haji Gul Bagh from the spot and shifted to police station for further legal action.