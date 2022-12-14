UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 230 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Bid to smuggle 230 wheat flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 230 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Fazal on recovery of 230 wheat bags from his possession.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

Related Topics

Police Driver Rawalpindi All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

Govt making efforts to revive economy: Ishaq Dar

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ism ..

Pakistan still under threat of default: Miftah Ismail

47 minutes ago
 FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

FM to participate high-level debate at UNSC today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.