Bid to smuggle 2500 bags of flour foiled

The Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Commissioner Noor Ul Amin Mengal, foiled a bid to smuggle flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK) from Hasan Abdal on Monday

On a tip-off, the administration, in collaboration with Police and food department, confiscated 2500 bags of flour smuggled to KPK in seven trucks.

A case has been registered against the truck drivers and their owners.

It is pertinent to mention that flour prices were higher in KPK than the official flour prices in Punjab.