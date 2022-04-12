Bid To Smuggle 2500 Bags Of Flour Foiled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:04 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Commissioner Noor Ul Amin Mengal, foiled a bid to smuggle flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KPK) from Hasan Abdal on Monday.
On a tip-off, the administration, in collaboration with Police and food department, confiscated 2500 bags of flour smuggled to KPK in seven trucks.
A case has been registered against the truck drivers and their owners.
It is pertinent to mention that flour prices were higher in KPK than the official flour prices in Punjab.