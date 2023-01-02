UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 260 Wheat Flour Bags Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 260 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Kashif on recovery of 260 wheat bags from his possession.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

