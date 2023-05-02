Bid to smuggle 265 flour bags foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle 265 flour bags.

According to the district administration spokesman, Food Department Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi district police in a joint operation recovered 265 flour bags from the possession of an accused namely Abid.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi District police were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

No one would be allowed to smuggle wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi District, he said.