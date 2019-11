(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise police Kashmore foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle 40 kilograms of opium to Karachi and arrested two accused besides impounding a truck at Wardak pump near Kashmore check post

The arrested accused are identified as Zaheer Khan and Nasir Khan, said a statement here on Monday.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.