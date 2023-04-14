Bid to smuggle 40.26 kg hashish foiled, drug peddler held

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Police Station Doaba on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of hashish and arrested a member of inter-provincial gang of drug peddler with 40.26kg hashish.

Acting on on tip-off, DSP Tal and Mamu Khawar check post incharge Daud Khan along with police team intercepted a motorcar bearing registration No AQW-738 and on checking found 40.

26kg hashish concealed in secret cavities of the car.

The police arrested the drug peddler identified as Amana Ghulam resident of district Tank from the spot and shifted him to Doaba police station and after registering an FIR started investigation from him.

The accused disclosed during the initial investigation that he was trying to smuggle narcotics from Hangu district to DI Khan.