Bid to smuggle 46 tonnes wheat foiled

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 46 tonnes of wheat.

According to District Food Controller (DFC), Hasan Nazir, a raid on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema was conducted and department managed to recover 46 tonnes of wheat being smuggled out of Rawalpindi Division on two 10-wheeler trucks.

Two accused namely Ali Nawaz and Babar were rounded up during the operation, he said adding, two trucks were also impounded.

The DFC said that wheat brought from Pindi Bhattian was being sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Rawalpindi.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi District police were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

No one would be allowed to smuggle wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi District, he said.