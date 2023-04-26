UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 46 Tonnes Wheat Foiled

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Bid to smuggle 46 tonnes wheat foiled

Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 46 tonnes of wheat

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Food Department Rawalpindi and district police here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 46 tonnes of wheat.

According to District Food Controller (DFC), Hasan Nazir, a raid on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema was conducted and department managed to recover 46 tonnes of wheat being smuggled out of Rawalpindi Division on two 10-wheeler trucks.

Two accused namely Ali Nawaz and Babar were rounded up during the operation, he said adding, two trucks were also impounded.

The DFC said that wheat brought from Pindi Bhattian was being sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa via Rawalpindi.

He informed that the authorities of the food department along with Rawalpindi District police were strictly monitoring all the exit points of the district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.

No one would be allowed to smuggle wheat and flour out of Rawalpindi District, he said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Rawalpindi Pindi Bhattian All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

SP arrests 24 members with 120kg hashish

4 seconds ago
 Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

2 minutes ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

2 minutes ago
 DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to ci ..

DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens

2 minutes ago
 US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader ..

US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader by Taliban in Afghanistan - Ki ..

2 minutes ago
 CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.