UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bid To Smuggle 4800 Grams Cannabis Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 10:40 AM

Bid to smuggle 4800 grams Cannabis foiled

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Drug smuggler Umer Farooq son of Gula Khan from Paracha area of Muhammad Zai, while trying to smuggle 4800 grams high quality Cannabis in Suzuki vehicle number R2544 is caught during vehicle search carried out by SHO Humaune Khan and police team near City Gate of Kohat.

Spokesman of Kohat police has revealed in press release that vehicle used in smuggling is seized and case against the arrested smuggler Umer Farooq is registered in city police station of Kohat.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Kohat From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 21, 2021 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health urges all eligible Emiratis, re ..

10 hours ago

PM's infected with COVID-19 before vaccination: As ..

10 hours ago

Russia to Respond in Kind to Possible Expulsion of ..

10 hours ago

Southern European countries show united front on m ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.