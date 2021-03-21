Bid to smuggle 4800 grams Cannabis foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Drug smuggler Umer Farooq son of Gula Khan from Paracha area of Muhammad Zai, while trying to smuggle 4800 grams high quality Cannabis in Suzuki vehicle number R2544 is caught during vehicle search carried out by SHO Humaune Khan and police team near City Gate of Kohat.

Spokesman of Kohat police has revealed in press release that vehicle used in smuggling is seized and case against the arrested smuggler Umer Farooq is registered in city police station of Kohat.