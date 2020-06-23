UrduPoint.com
Bid To Smuggle 660 Kg Charas To Karachi Foiled, An Accused Arrested, Truck Impounded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 08:35 PM

Sindh Excise Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantity of charas from Balochistan to Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Excise Department has foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantity of charas from Balochistan to Karachi.

In a successful operation, Assistant Excise and Taxation Inspector Zia ul islam along with his team searched a suspicious truck at Excise Check Post near Agricultural College Jacababad and found 660 kg of charas hidden in its hidden compartments, said a statement on Tuesday.

One accused identified as Samiullah was arrested, who is said to be a resident of Qila Abdullah. A case has been registered against the accused and investigation has been started. Meanwhile theSindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla and others have congratulated the officials over successful operation and expressed hope that Sindh Excise Department officials will continue their operations against drug dealers with the same diligence and dedication.

