Bid To Smuggle 6600 Grams Hashish Foiled

March 28, 2022

District police Monday foiled a bid to smuggle 6600 grams hashish being smuggled from Hangu to Kohat district and arrested a peddler along with a pistol and rounds

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) ::District police Monday foiled a bid to smuggle 6600 grams hashish being smuggled from Hangu to Kohat district and arrested a peddler along with a pistol and rounds.

Incharge Narcotics Police DSP Shafiq ullah Khan, acting on a tip-off, deployed a police team comprising ASI Ahmed Hussain on Simari road here.

During the checking, the police intercepted a tricycle coming from Hangu Bazar and on checking recovered 6600 grams hashish from a drug peddler identified as Luqman s/o Rehman resident of Hangu.

The police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and 15 cartridges from his custody and registered FIR against him under Sections CNSA96 and 15AA and started investigation.

