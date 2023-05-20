UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle 7,200 Bags Of Flour To KP Foiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The food department Attock, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has foiled six different bids to smuggle flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and confiscated six trucks carrying 7,200 flour bags weighing up to 20 kilograms.

While briefing the media men about the operation at Burhan toll plaza near Hassanabdal on Saturday, District Food Controller Muhammad Ramzan Sial said that acting on a tip-off, the food department with the assistance of district administration as well as motorway police foiled the attempt to smuggle flour in six ten-wheeler trucks through Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Burhan interchange and seized the trucks that were carrying a total of 7,200 bags of flour from different cities of Punjab.

Cases were registered against the six accused under different sections of the Food Act who were later handed over to Attock Police for further legal action.

