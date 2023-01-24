Bid to smuggle 90 wheat flour bags foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police in an operation here on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle wheat flour and seized 90 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Taxila police conducted a raid and rounded up a driver namely Syed Umar and Bilal on recovery of 90 wheat flour bags.

He said the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids.