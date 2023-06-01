Bid to smuggle arms foiled; four held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The District Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle illegal arms and arrested four members of inter-provincial arms smugglers.

The accused had hidden illegal weapons at Haji Camp Adda to smuggle the stock to other cities, police said.

Police recovered 130 rifles of 12 bore from a warehouse and arrested accused Junaid Khan, Muhammad Ali, Azmatullah and Ali Khan on the spot.