Bid to smuggle arms foiled in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise Intelligence Khyber Pakhtunkhwa EIB-4 Monday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of arms from KP to Punjab and recovered huge cache of arms while apprehending an accused from the spot.

Incharge Excise Intelligence Naveed Jamal, received a tip-off that huge cache of arms would be smuggled from district Malakand to Punjab.

Naveed Jamal constituted a team comprising Incharge Riaz Khan, and other who intercepted a suspected vehicle during checking on Mardan, Malakand road.

During the search, huge cache of arms including 11 rifles, 104 9mm and 30 bore pistols and 2500 rounds concealed in the vehicle.

The Excise police nabbed the accused driver Ibrar resident of Malakand and registered FIA in police station city Mardan and started investigation. Secretary and DG Excise appreciated the operation of the team.