Bid To Smuggle Arms Foiled; Two Accused Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Bid to smuggle arms foiled; two accused held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Gulberg police here on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of arms to different districts of the province and arrested two-member of a gang of inter-district smugglers.

According to police, DSP Cantt Haroon Jadoon and SHO Gulberg police Tariq Khan acting on a tip-off conducted a raid on Bara road and arrested two suspects riding in a car.

During the checking of the vehicle, the police recovered unregistered 45 pistols of different bores.

The police arrested the accused from the spot and took the vehicle and arms into custody and started investigation.

