Bid To Smuggle Arms To Afghanistan Foiled

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:40 PM

Bid to smuggle arms to Afghanistan foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :DPO Sohail Khalid on Thursday informed that the Kohat police foiled attempt of smuggling large cache of automatic weapons to Afghanistan and arrested the member of arms smuggling gang.

The DPO told that during an intelligence-based operation, a truck was signaled to stop near Kohat city.

On thorough inspection, five Kalashnikovs, 83 pistols, 45,100 rounds of ammunition, dozens of chargers and parts of different weapons were recovered from secret cavities of the truck.

The smuggler identified as Fazal Rehman, son of Talib was taken into custody while the truck was also impounded at the police station.

He added that arms were being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to Afghanistan via Kohat Tal, Para Chinar route.

A case has been registered against the smuggler in the City Police Station of Kohat.

