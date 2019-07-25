UrduPoint.com
Bid To Smuggle Cannabis Foiled In Kohat

Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:10 AM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :An alleged smuggler was arrested and more than eight kilogram Cannabis of high quality was seized during the raid conducted by SHO Habibullah of Ustarzai police station.

In a press release issued by PRO Fazal Naeem of Kohat police, DPO Kohat police Mr.

Wahid Mehmood was quoted as saying that SHO Habibullah while acting on tip off along with his team, had arrested an alleged smuggler near police check post, more than eight kilogram Cannabis found in his possession was seized.

The arrested alleged smuggler is from Orakzai tribal district and was trying to smuggle Cannabis in van, he had had kept more than eight kilogram Cannabis under seat of the van.

Case against arrested alleged smuggler was registered in Ustarzai police station whom was trying to smuggle more that eight kilogram Cannabis from Orakzai tribal district to Punjab.

