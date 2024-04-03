Bid To Smuggle Cranes Foiled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Tank police on Wednesday foiled a bid to illegally transport cranes from Zhob to Karak district.
According to Tank police’s spokesman in-charge Manji Khel police post Asmatullah Khan in line with directives of District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Salam Khalid stopped a vehicle that was carrying cranes from Zhob through secret routes to Karak district.
The police recovered 97 cranes which were handed over to DFO Wildlife Department Fazal Karim Kundi for further legal formalities.
