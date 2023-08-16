Bid to smuggle drug foiled; 18 kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The excise police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of hashish to Punjab on Mardan Nowshera road.

According to the spokesman of Excise police, SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Akif Nawaz Khan indicated a suspicious truck stopped on Mardan Nowshera road.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene while leaving the vehicle on the side of the road.

During the checking of the vehicle, the excise police recovered 18000 grams of hashish from the spare tire of the truck.

The excise police registered a case and started an investigation.