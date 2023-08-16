Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Drug Foiled; 18 Kg Hashish Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Bid to smuggle drug foiled; 18 kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The excise police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of hashish to Punjab on Mardan Nowshera road.

According to the spokesman of Excise police, SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Akif Nawaz Khan indicated a suspicious truck stopped on Mardan Nowshera road.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene while leaving the vehicle on the side of the road.

During the checking of the vehicle, the excise police recovered 18000 grams of hashish from the spare tire of the truck.

The excise police registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Mardan Nowshera Nawaz Khan From

Recent Stories

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

49 minutes ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

56 minutes ago
 Lahore’s Cycling Enthusiasts Participate in the ..

59 minutes ago
 Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and count ..

Emirates cabin crew numbers cross 20,000 and counting

1 hour ago
 Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

Dari Mooch Partners with Philips Personal Care

1 hour ago
 ‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture ..

‘National Bonds’ with PCFC to promote culture of savings for employees, thei ..

2 hours ago
Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, Nor ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Razmak, North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hil ..

Neymar Jr. officially signs with Saudi club Al-Hilal

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passi ..

UAE leaders condole with Korean President on passing of his father

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan