Bid To Smuggle Drug Foiled At BKIAP

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

Anti Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar (BKIAP) foiled a bid to drug and arrested the accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar (BKIAP) foiled a bid to drug and arrested the accused.

An official said that ANF in collaboration with airport security forces arrested the accused- Muhammad Irfan who belonged to Shalober Qamberkhel Tehsil Barra district Khyber and recovered 4.

760 kilogram Amphetamine which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

The accused was travelling from Peshawar to Bahrain and a case was registered under CNS Act and further investigation initiated.

