Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two drug peddlers held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Excise police on Wednesday foiled two different bids to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested two drug peddlers along with huge quantity of narcotics.

In a crackdown against drugs, the Excise police intercepted an Alto car bearing registration No. LOP-8635 on Ring Road here and recovered 26 kg of hashish from the car.

The police arrested a drug peddler identified as Nazar Ali s/o Abdul Rahim, resident of House No. G451, Street No. 189, Sector G 7/3-1 Islamabad from the spot.

In another action on Ring Road Mardan, the Excise police recovered 2400 grams of hashish recovered from vehicle number FDM 3839, said spokesman of Excise.

An accused Akhtar Ali, s/o Syed Rahman, a resident of Mohalla Manduzai, Peshawar, was arrested on the spot.

The police registered cases and started further legal process against the two drug peddlers.

