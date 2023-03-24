Bid to smuggle drug foiled; two held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Excuse police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drugs and arrested two drug peddlers in district Mardan.

According to an official release of the Excise department issued here, the Excise police Mardan region acting on a tip-off conducted a crackdown against the drug smugglers and recovered 120 kilogram hashish and 3074 gram heroin.

The police also arrested two smugglers and shifted them to police station for further interrogation, it said adding that more arrests are expected on the identification of the nabbed smugglers.