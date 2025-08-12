Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Drug Foiled, Two Women Among Three Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Jarma Police Station team on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs during a major operation, recovering 10 kilograms of hashish.

According to police, the operation took place at the Muslimabad checkpost where officials acted swiftly, arresting three suspects, including two women.

The crackdown was carried out under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah. SHO Jarma, Adnan Khan, led the police team during the search.

Along with the drugs, illegal weapons were also recovered from the suspects. A case had been registered, and further investigation was underway.

The district police spokesperson said the campaign against drug dealers and other criminal elements would continue with full force to ensure a crime-free environment in the area.

