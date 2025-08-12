Bid To Smuggle Drug Foiled, Two Women Among Three Held
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Jarma Police Station team on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs during a major operation, recovering 10 kilograms of hashish.
According to police, the operation took place at the Muslimabad checkpost where officials acted swiftly, arresting three suspects, including two women.
The crackdown was carried out under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah. SHO Jarma, Adnan Khan, led the police team during the search.
Along with the drugs, illegal weapons were also recovered from the suspects. A case had been registered, and further investigation was underway.
The district police spokesperson said the campaign against drug dealers and other criminal elements would continue with full force to ensure a crime-free environment in the area.
APP/ar-adi
Recent Stories
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases
Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thrilling Volleyball tournament organized in connection with ‘Youm-e-Azadi, Ma’raka-e-Haq’24 seconds ago
-
Six new dengue cases reported, Bahria Town office sealed26 seconds ago
-
DPM/Dar appreciates ICAP’s valuable contributions30 seconds ago
-
Curfew imposed in 27 areas of Bajaur until August 1432 seconds ago
-
Samina pays tribute to services of Pak Army, sacrifices of martyrs on occasion of Independence Day34 seconds ago
-
Independence Day to be celebrated in national spirit: DC Usta Muhammad36 seconds ago
-
ANF recovers over 15 kg of drugs worth Rs 3.4 million in 5 operations38 seconds ago
-
RCB crackdown; illegal milk factory sealed, 1100 lit of toxic milk destroyed40 seconds ago
-
Two injured in Karachi road accident42 seconds ago
-
Brother killed in accidental shooting in DI Khan44 seconds ago
-
Bid to smuggle drug foiled, two women among three held46 seconds ago
-
11 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered21 minutes ago