Bid To Smuggle Drug To Punjab Foiled

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Bid to smuggle drug to Punjab foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics control Department on Friday said that Excise Police Station district Mardan had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs in large quantities to Punjab.

An official communiqué issued here said that SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Akif Khan, acting on the instructions of DG Excise conducted a raid on Mardan Ring Road and recovered 108,000 grams (108 kg) of hashish from a car number LEB-3333.

Meanwhile, the accused Muhammad Iqbal, s/o Muhammad Siddiq, a resident of Faisalabad, was arrested on the spot.

APP/adi

