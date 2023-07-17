Bid to smuggle drug to Punjab foiled; 4800 grams hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :In a successful crackdown against drug smuggling, the Mardan Excise Police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of drug from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab.

According to the spokesman, the Excise police on a tip-off conducted a raid on Charsadda Peshawar GT Road near Khyalid bridge and intercepted a vehicle number BA-3453.

During search of the vehicle, the police recovered 4800 grams of hashish and arrested an accused from the spot and started further investigation after registering a case.