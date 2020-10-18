UrduPoint.com
Bid To Smuggle Drugs Foiled, Three Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Bid to smuggle drugs foiled, three held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad, Sadder Circle police has thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to down parts of the country and arrested two persons including a women along with huge cache of Heroin and Hashish, a police spokesman on Sunday said.

A team headed by DSP khalid Mehmood Awan, comprising SHO Tarnol, Muhammad Aalamgir Khan and Sub-inspectors, Muhammad Khan and Shahid Asghir during a special checking near Chungi no 26 arrested the suspects after recovering 1.295 kilogram heroin and 550 garm hashish from their possession.

The accused, identified as Anzar Gul and Shahida bibi confessed their involvement in inter-city drugs smuggling during the preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, SHO Golra Police Station Inspector Sham-Ul-Akber, Sub-Inspectors Munir Khan along with others officials nabbed a drug pusher namely Mumtaz and recovered 1.160 kilogram hashish from him .

Cases have been registered against them and further investigation was underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed had categorically directed all station house officers to ensure the arrest of drug dealers/smugglers to purge this menace from the city, the spokesman added.

He said citizens were asked to inform the police if they found any suspicious activity in their areas.

