Bid to smuggle drugs foiled; three held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Excise police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics worth millions of rupees and arrested three drug peddlers.

According to spokesman of the department, the Excise police in an operation on Ajab Bagh Check Post, Police Station Excise, Mardan Region intercepted a car bearing registration number BW-954 on Nowshera Peshawar GT Road.

During the checking of the vehicle, the excise police recovered 120 kg of hashish and 1000 grams of ice worth millions of rupees and arrested three drug peddlers identified as Sadiq Hayat resident of Chamkani, Zubair Khan resident of Sadar Ghari, Shabqadar and Gul Akhatar resident of Jamrud on the spot.

A case has been registered in the Excise Police Station, Mardan Region and further investigation from the drug peddlers was underway.