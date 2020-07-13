UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bid To Smuggle Fake UAE Currency Foiled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:00 PM

Bid to smuggle fake UAE currency foiled

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :District police during checking foiled fake Currency of UAE notes worth 38800 Dirham from Dara Adam Khel to Bannu said spokesperson on Monday.

On the direction of DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal, the district police has increased checking to stop smuggling of banned items, the police near Tunnel Toll Plaza sub inspector Muhammad Iqbal and his team during checking of vehicles have arrested fake UAE currency smuggler Abdur Rehman son of Misri Khan resident of Bannu in his car.

Case against him was registered in Riaz Shaheed Police Station Kohat, his car was impounded and he was handed over to investigation team.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station UAE Vehicles Car Kohat Abdur Rehman From

Recent Stories

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change tours waste-to-energy p ..

5 minutes ago

Jafza records 10.6% increase in retail, e-commerce ..

20 minutes ago

Abid Ali asks fans for good wishes for England Tou ..

29 minutes ago

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

49 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.