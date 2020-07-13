Bid to smuggle fake UAE currency foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :District police during checking foiled fake Currency of UAE notes worth 38800 Dirham from Dara Adam Khel to Bannu said spokesperson on Monday.

On the direction of DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal, the district police has increased checking to stop smuggling of banned items, the police near Tunnel Toll Plaza sub inspector Muhammad Iqbal and his team during checking of vehicles have arrested fake UAE currency smuggler Abdur Rehman son of Misri Khan resident of Bannu in his car.

Case against him was registered in Riaz Shaheed Police Station Kohat, his car was impounded and he was handed over to investigation team.