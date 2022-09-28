Bid to smuggle flour foiled; 100 bags confiscated

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle flour besides seizing 100 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated a vehicle loaded with 100 bags.

He informed that police arrested a driver namely Khalid for violating the ban on illegal transportation of wheat and flour.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.