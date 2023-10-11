Bid to smuggle foiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle Hashish on a motorway road and arrested a drug peddler.

According to EIB spokesman, EIB intercepted a motorcar bearing registration number LZG-8979 on motorway road.

During the checking of the vehicle the Excise police recovered 600 grams Hashish concealed in concealed compartments of the car.

The EIB police arrested the drug peddler Saifur Rehman s/o Ghulam Mustafa resident of Tehkal area of Peshawar and shifted him to police station for further legal action.