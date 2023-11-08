Bid to smuggle foreign cloth foiled, 1 held

The National Highway and Motorway Police foiled a bid to smuggle foreign-made cloth worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a suspected smuggler

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The National Highway and Motorway Police foiled a bid to smuggle foreign-made cloth worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a suspected smuggler.

According to NH&MP, a suspected pickup was intercepted near Chhachh interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) and during the search 403 rolls of smuggled cloth was recovered.

Later, the suspect along with smuggled stuff was handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.