Bid To Smuggle Foreign Cloth Foiled, 1 Held
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 08:48 PM
The National Highway and Motorway Police foiled a bid to smuggle foreign-made cloth worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a suspected smuggler
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The National Highway and Motorway Police foiled a bid to smuggle foreign-made cloth worth millions of rupees from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a suspected smuggler.
According to NH&MP, a suspected pickup was intercepted near Chhachh interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) and during the search 403 rolls of smuggled cloth was recovered.
Later, the suspect along with smuggled stuff was handed over to customs authorities for further legal action.