Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Torkham border; US$40,000 seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Customs officials have foiled two smuggling bids of foreign Currency at Torkham border and seized an amount of US $40,000 from two passengers travelling to Afghanistan during the last five days.

According to the Customs department, the organization was carrying out strict vigilance on specific information on the smuggling of foreign currency through borders.

During the last five days, the department made two seizures totalling $40,000 , $20,000 each from two passengers during the body search and luggage scanning at the Torkham border crossing point.

As per details, the Customs staff of enforcement intercepted an Afghani passenger namely Aqdas Arial, daughter of Gul Muhammad having Passport No. P00149377 on Thursday. During the body search, the Customs officials recovered US$ 20000 from her shoulder bag.

Similarly, on November 12, the Customs staff of Enforcement had intercepted a Pakistani passenger namely Azhar Akbar, son of Gul Taj Khan, bearing Passport No. WM1334701.

During body search and scanning of the passenger's shoes, the officials recovered two plastic-wrapped packets in the shoe soles. Further unwrapping of the packets led to the recovery of US$10,000 in each packet.

Following the seizure of the foreign currency, the Customs department is taking further necessary action as per the Customs Act, 1969.

The crackdown on foreign currency smugglers is part of the government's efforts to discourage illegal channels of transactions which caused a shortage of Dollars in the local market, ultimately depreciating the national currency and putting a burden on the national economy.