Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Four Leopard Skins Foiled, Four Poachers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Bid to smuggle four leopard skins foiled, four poachers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has foiled a bid to smuggle four skins of rare snow leopard and arrested four poachers on Hazara Expressway on Friday.

"The seizure and arrest came in the wake of prior information about smuggling of skins to Islamabad from Hazara," informs Sardar Nawaz SDFO Wildlife Department Abbotabad.

On receiving information, checking was started on Hazara Havelian road during which the four smugglers were arrested along with preserved skins of snow leopards.

The recovered skins included one large and three small, apparently of a mother and three of her cubs, adds Sardar Nawaz.

Initial investigation revealed that the smugglers were bringing these skins from Ghizer district of Gilgit Baltistan for taking it to Islamabad, SDFO told media men.

The seized skins were purchased by smugglers at a price of Rs 3 million and had to sell it in Islamabad at a much more expensive price.

The Wildlife Department while taking action under Wildlife Act 2015, fined each of the smugglers Rs one hundred thousand each.

It merits mention here that the snow leopard is a very rare and reclusive wild specie which has a limited population in a few countries including in mountainous ranges of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Road Gilgit Baltistan Price Ghizer Havelian 2015 Media From Million

Recent Stories

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to s ..

2nd edition of Liwa Date Festival and Auction to start on September 21

49 minutes ago
 Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

2 hours ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

2 hours ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

3 hours ago
UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

3 hours ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

3 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

4 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

5 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

5 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan