Bid To Smuggle Gecko Leopard Lizard From Abbotabad To Northern Areas Foiled

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Bid to smuggle Gecko Leopard Lizard from Abbotabad to Northern areas foiled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Wildlife Department has foiled a bid to smuggle rare Gecko Leopard Lizard from Havelian Tehsil of Abbotabad District to Northern areas on Tuesday morning.

Two offenders involved in poaching of the wild specie were also apprehended during the raid conducted by staffers of Wildlife Department, informs DFO Wildlife Manshera district, Syed Taimoor Ali Shah.

The seized lizards, 15 in number, were being put in a water bucket for transportation to Northern areas from Havelian in a Suzuki carry van.

The raid was conducted by Sub divisional Wildlife officer Mansehra along with Wildlife staff Mansehra at toll plaza Mansehra, Taimoor added.

The Offenders who belonged to Abbottabad and Haripur districts have been booked under Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015 and will be dealt further accordingly.

They also confessed their involvement its international trade, added the official.

