Bid to smuggle hashish foiled

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics by recovering a handsome quantity of hashish.

During a snap checking, the police team, headed by SHO Nasir Abbas, intercepted a car (LEA-4699) coming from Nowshera at Naba Pull Jhawariyan-Bhera road and recovered 42.

5 kg hashish after a thorough search. The police have also arrested an accused identified as Yusuf Khan, resident of Nowshera.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.