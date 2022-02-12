Bid To Smuggle Hashish Foiled
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 01:03 PM
Police claimed on Saturday to have foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics by recovering a handsome quantity of hashish
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics by recovering a handsome quantity of hashish.
During a snap checking, the police team, headed by SHO Nasir Abbas, intercepted a car (LEA-4699) coming from Nowshera at Naba Pull Jhawariyan-Bhera road and recovered 42.
5 kg hashish after a thorough search. The police have also arrested an accused identified as Yusuf Khan, resident of Nowshera.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.