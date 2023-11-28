Bid to smuggle hashish foiled, drug peddler held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In an intelligence-based operation, the Excise Intelligence Bureau-V (EIB-V), Mardan Region on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantities of hashish from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a drug peddler.

The spokesperson Excise department said here that a team of EIB-V acting on a tip-off intercepted a motor car bearing registration number BF-9223 on the Nowshera – Peshawar road and on checking recovered 60 kg of hashish from different cavities of the car.

The Excise police arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Obaid Nawaz resident of Tehsil Hasilpur, district Bahawalpur from the spot and impounded the vehicle.

A case has been registered in Mardan Excise Police Station while further investigation from the peddler was in process.