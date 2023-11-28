Open Menu

Bid To Smuggle Hashish Foiled, Drug Peddler Held

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Bid to smuggle hashish foiled, drug peddler held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) In an intelligence-based operation, the Excise Intelligence Bureau-V (EIB-V), Mardan Region on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantities of hashish from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a drug peddler.

The spokesperson Excise department said here that a team of EIB-V acting on a tip-off intercepted a motor car bearing registration number BF-9223 on the NowsheraPeshawar road and on checking recovered 60 kg of hashish from different cavities of the car.

The Excise police arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Obaid Nawaz resident of Tehsil Hasilpur, district Bahawalpur from the spot and impounded the vehicle.

A case has been registered in Mardan Excise Police Station while further investigation from the peddler was in process.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Police Station Road Vehicle Car Mardan Bahawalpur Nowshera Hasilpur From

Recent Stories

Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

4 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

13 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

13 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

13 hours ago
Interpol president targeted by torture complaint i ..

Interpol president targeted by torture complaint in Austria

13 hours ago
 Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

Stock markets dip as US inflation comes into view

13 hours ago
 Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after cl ..

Curfew partially lifted in SLeone capital after clashes killed 13 soldiers

13 hours ago
 Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

Oath-taking ceremony held at SPC

13 hours ago
 Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

Poland's conservatives propose minority govt

13 hours ago
 FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral ..

FM, VP EU Parliament agree to strengthen bilateral relations

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan