PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Excise Intelligence Bureau in a coordinated action with Excise Mardan Police Station on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad and arrested a foreign drug smuggler on Nowshera Mardan Road.

According to the spokesman of the Excise department, the Excise Intelligence Bureau received a tip-off about smuggling heroin from Islamabad International Airport to Dubai and intercepted a car on Nowshera Mardan Road carrying a passenger to Islamabad International Airport.

The Excise police searched and car and the passenger identified as Aqal Jan s/o Feroze Khan, resident of Kuki Khel Ali Mosque and recovered 57 heroin-filled capsules from him.

The police arrested the accused from the spot and took an air ticket, passport, and other travelling documents into custody and started an investigation after registering a case.