Bid To Smuggle Heroin Abroad Foiled; Three Held

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Excise police station, Mardan Region on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad and arrested an international drug smuggler along with two facilitators while recovering 57 swallowed capsules.

According to the spokesman of Excise, the Excise police acting on a tip-off conducted an operation on Ring Road Chamtar Chowk, district Mardan and intercepted a suspected vehicle with three persons onboard and going to Islamabad International Airport.

The police took the main accused Naveed, a resident of Kot Radha Kishan, district Kasur, to MMC Hospital where a health team recovered 57 swallowed capsules of heroin from his stomach.

The Excise police arrested the international drug smuggler along with the real owner of the drug Habib-ul-Haq, and co-facilitator Fazl Muhammad, residents of Bara. During the investigation, the accused disclosed that they were taking the smuggler to Islamabad from where he had a flight to Dubai.

The Excise police took into custody the passport of the accused and started a further investigation after registering a case.

More Stories From Pakistan