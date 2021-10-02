UrduPoint.com

Bid To Smuggle Mobile Phones Foiled

Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:23 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Customs officials claimed on Saturday to have foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones worth millions of rupees at Faisalabad International Airport.

On a tip-off, a team of Customs headed by Additional Collector Customs Asfand Yar Ikram conducted surprise checking of air passengers and found 188 iPhones and 12 Max Pro from the luggage of Bilal Mubarak, resident of Lahore, coming from Sharjah.

Similarly, the Customs team also recovered 734 mobile phones including 169 iPhones from the luggage of Muhammad Akbar and Muhammad Yaseen, residents of Lodhran, coming from Dubai.

The customs officials shifted the accused to Customs Headquarters Lahore.

Further investigation was underway.

